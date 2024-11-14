UCLA AD Martin Jarmond receives three-year contract extension

UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond signed a three-year contract extension, the school announced Thursday morning.

Jarmond, who originally signed a six-year deal in 2020, is now signed through 2029. The school announced that the agreement was finalized earlier this spring.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Jarmond’s original deal included a $300,000 base salary per year.

“In just four years, Martin has redefined UCLA Athletics — creating new opportunities for Bruins to compete on the biggest stages, making major investments in student-athlete wellness and success, taking important steps to shore up the financial health of our athletics enterprise and putting an inclusive culture at the center of the department," UCLA interim Chancellor Darnell Hunt said in a statement. "We are excited that he will continue to shepherd our legendary athletics program into a new era."

Since Jarmond was appointed the ninth athletic director in school history, UCLA has captured five NCAA championships in men’s and women’s water polo, women’s soccer and back-to-back men’s volleyball titles. The school’s 123 all-time national championships is the second-most in the nation.

UCLA has also captured 18 conference championships in that time, as Jarmond also helped navigate the program’s transition from the Pac-12 Conference to the Big Ten this year.

Among the 10 head coaches hired — nine of whom are first-time program leaders — in Jarmond’s tenure, football coach DeShaun Foster was his highest-profile signing.

Foster has the Bruins off to a 4-5 start overall this season and 3-4 in the Big Ten.

Jarmond became UCLA's ninth athletic director in July 2020 following stints as athletic director at Boston College and as deputy director of athletics at Ohio State. He replaced UCLA's Dan Guerrero, who retired after 18 years in the role.