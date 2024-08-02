UCLA adds 2025 commitment from OL Nehemiah Johnson
Nehemiah Johnson, an 2025 offensive lineman at Orange (Calif.) Lutheran, announced Friday his commitment to UCLA.
Bruins offensive line coach Juan Castillo offered the 6-foot-4, 330-pounder in mid-June after he attended the program’s prospect camp.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news