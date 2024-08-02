Advertisement
UCLA adds 2025 commitment from OL Nehemiah Johnson

Orange (Calif.) Lutheran offensive lineman Nehemiah Johnson announced Friday his commitment to UCLA’s 2025 recruiting class.
Tracy McDannald
Staff Writer
@Tracy_McDannald

Nehemiah Johnson, an 2025 offensive lineman at Orange (Calif.) Lutheran, announced Friday his commitment to UCLA.

Bruins offensive line coach Juan Castillo offered the 6-foot-4, 330-pounder in mid-June after he attended the program’s prospect camp.

