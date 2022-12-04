UCLA continues to push forward with its 2023 class, and Sunday the latest piece of the group came into place after three-star, two-way athlete Isaiah Carlson announced his commitment to the Bruins after a weekend visit to Westwood. The Ferndale, Washington running back and linebacker has been on UCLA's radar for quite a while but the staff had not yet offered him until he arrived on campus this weekend.

Now, he is the 12th commitment in the class for Chip Kelly and his staff to end another important week for the program.

Carlson picked the Bruins after adding early offers from Oregon State, Washington State, Arizona, Cal, Nevada and Montana.

A serious knee injury during his junior season derailed Carlson's recruitment, but he bounced back with a strong senior season at Ferndale High School.

He showed UCLA's staff enough to earn an offer before quickly jumping on that opportunity to play for the Bruins.

Running backs coach DeShaun Foster played an important role in the process with Carlson leading to his pledge on Sunday.

Carlson visited UCLA on multiple occasions throughout the year plus he made trips to several other schools as well including visits to USC, Cal, Oregon State and Arizona.

His decision caps a big week for the Bruins on the recruiting trail after the team was able to flip former USC defensive end commit Grant Buckey on Thursday.

UCLA now has the 57th-ranked recruiting class in the Rivals team recruiting rankings for 2023. In addition to hosting Carlson this weekend, the Bruins also had four-star edge rusher and Stanford commit Hunter Clegg and and four-star BYU linebacker commit Siale Esera on campus for official visits.