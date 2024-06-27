Nine days after attending the UCLA prospect camp, Houston (Texas) MacArthur long snapper Halakilangi Muagututi'a announced his commitment Thursday to the Bruins’ 2025 class.

I would like to thank God, my parents, coaches, and all of my family and friends who helped me get to this point. Thank you @DeShaunFoster26 @KodiWhitfield @MalloeMalloe @COACHSTACE_ for this opportunity! UCLA COMMIT! #GoBruins #DRE #DoMore #WelcomeToTheFosEra pic.twitter.com/aDby7A55jF

According to Rubio Long Snapping, which is an official partner of the All-American Bowl, the 6-foot-1, 220-pounder is rated the nation’s top long snapper in the class.

Muagututi’a, one of two specialists and six recruits overall to pick up an offer at the camp, represents the latest renewed emphasis UCLA has put on special teams since head coach DeShaun Foster took over the program and Kodi Whitfield was moved to special teams coordinator.

Whitfield oversaw the specialists during the opening session of the camp.

Muagututi’a is the 12th commitment in the class, joining quarterback Madden Iamaleava, safety Jadyn Hudson, inside linebacker Weston Port, linebacker/defensive end Scott Taylor, defensive tackle Tyler Partlow, offensive tackle Garrison Blank, cornerbacks Kuron Jabari Jr. and Chase Coleman, tight ends Dylan Sims and Noah Flores and running back Karson Cox.