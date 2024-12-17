UCLA adds ex-Ole Miss safety Key Lawrence to transfer haul

Former Mississippi safety Key Lawrence, who redshirted the season after deciding to enter the transfer portal in October , announced on social media Tuesday he is headed to Westwood.

Lawrence became the Bruins’ fourth transfer pickup of the day and the fourth defensive back of the program’s eight commits to this point.

UCLA also got commitments from safety Bryon Threats (Central Florida) and nickelback Benjamin Perry (Louisville) and cornerback Andre Jordan Jr. (Oregon State) over the last two days to help offset the loss of cornerback Jaylin Davies, who entered the transfer portal Tuesday morning.



The Bruins’ other commits are graduate receiver Jaedon Wilson (Arkansas), edge rusher Ka’eo Akana (Utah) and offensive linemen Julian Armella (Florida State) and Courtland Ford (Kentucky).

Akana, Ford and Threats all committed earlier Tuesday.

Lawrence, who is listed at 6-feet and 205 pounds, appeared in four games this season before leaving Ole Miss midway through his lone season with the program.

Lawrence transferred to Ole Miss after three seasons at Oklahoma, where he started 14 of 36 games.

Out of Nashville (Tenn.) Ensworth, Lawrence was a Rivals100 four-star safety and initially signed with Tennessee and appeared in 10 games as a freshman in 2020.

The addition helps restock a secondary that also lost safeties Bryan Addison and Ramon Henderson, nickelback K.J. Wallace and cornerback Devin Kirkwood to graduation.

Lawrence is ranked 152nd nationally and Threats is 66th nationally among all transfers in the Rivals rankings.