UCLA adds four-star RB Cameron Jones to 2024 class
The St. John Bosco-to-UCLA football pipeline got a bit deeper Sunday afternoon.
Cameron Jones, a four-star running back ranked California’s 25th-best player of the 2024 class by Rivals, picked the Bruins in a decision streamed on Instagram.
Jones, who took an official visit to Westwood at the end of May, had more than a dozen offers including Michigan State, Oregon and Penn State. He teased the announcement Saturday.
“Big fours up,” Jones said while wearing a UCLA long-sleeve sweatshirt to reveal his choice.
Jones is the ninth member of the class, joining offensive linemen Joshua Glanz, Mark Schroller, Jensen Somerville and Marquise Thorpe-Taylor, linebackers Isaiah Patterson and Blake Tabaracci, tight end Robert Booker II and defensive back Khristian Dunbar-Hawkins.
A yet-to-be-revealed 10th commitment also is on the way after Ethan Young, UCLA’s director of player personnel, sent out his customary “BOOM!” tweet Thursday in addition to the one posted Sunday morning.
At 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, Jones gives the Bruins and running backs coach DeShaun Foster another big body to mold in the program’s line of success stories, which includes second-round NFL draft pick Zach Charbonnet.
After his official visit, Jones told Bruin Blitz that his relationship with Foster has been a consistently strong one.
Jones then went more in-depth with Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney about the official decision.
Jones will join 2023 signees Ty Lee and RJ Jones, redshirt freshman linebacker Jalen Woods, redshirt freshman defensive back Jax Harley and senior receiver Logan Loya as St. John Bosco products who ended up at UCLA.
The high school program also produced safety Stephan Blaylock, who appeared in a school-record-tying 56 games for UCLA — all in the Chip Kelly era — before exhausting his eligibility after last season.