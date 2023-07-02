The St. John Bosco-to-UCLA football pipeline got a bit deeper Sunday afternoon.

Cameron Jones, a four-star running back ranked California’s 25th-best player of the 2024 class by Rivals, picked the Bruins in a decision streamed on Instagram.

Jones, who took an official visit to Westwood at the end of May, had more than a dozen offers including Michigan State, Oregon and Penn State. He teased the announcement Saturday.

“Big fours up,” Jones said while wearing a UCLA long-sleeve sweatshirt to reveal his choice.

Jones is the ninth member of the class, joining offensive linemen Joshua Glanz, Mark Schroller, Jensen Somerville and Marquise Thorpe-Taylor, linebackers Isaiah Patterson and Blake Tabaracci, tight end Robert Booker II and defensive back Khristian Dunbar-Hawkins.

A yet-to-be-revealed 10th commitment also is on the way after Ethan Young, UCLA’s director of player personnel, sent out his customary “BOOM!” tweet Thursday in addition to the one posted Sunday morning.