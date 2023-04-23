Karl Schroller had a number of high-level offers coming out of Fountain Valley High School, and he ultimately opted to stay in Southern California to play offensive line at UCLA. A few decades later his son, Mark, has decided to do the same. The Bruins added a commitment from the Mission Viejo standout offensive tackle Sunday afternoon after the three-star prospect announced his decision via social media.

Schroller visited Westwood on Saturday as the Bruins went through their ninth practice of the spring and secured his pledge.

The obvious family ties — both of his parents attended UCLA — only boosted the team's chances when Schroller received an offer from offensive line coach Tim Drevno last weekend.

He then moved quickly to jump on the opportunity to play at his childhood dream school.

Schroller picked the Bruins over offers from programs across the Pac-12 and the country including Stanford, Colorado, Arkansas, Texas A&M, Northwestern, Wisconsin and Minnesota among many others.

UCLA is one school that does not send out many offers, and Schroller knows how much it means to be one of the offensive line prospects in the 2024 class to have Bruins as an option.

"They said they're only taking three O-linemen, and one already committed," he said. "So, they're very selective. ... [Drevno] maybe only has like 10 people in his phone because UCLA looks for transfers a lot."

The Bruins have had plenty of success with offensive linemen over the years, and Schroller has already been impressed by what Drevno has done guiding that group at UCLA.

"He seems like a very high-level coach," the new UCLA commit said. "I think he had two oft the highest-rated O-linemen, and he always sends people to the NFL. He's a very good coach."

The Bruins have targeted offensive linemen in the current cycle, and so far the team has had success in building its recruiting class up front with Schroller being one of two high school OL prospects to commit this offseason.

Chula Vista-Eastside offensive tackle Joshua Glanz gave the Bruins his commitment back in January giving the class some height along the line at 6-foot-7. Schroller checks in at 6-foot-6.

UCLA's third 2024 commitment is four-star defensive back Khristian Dunbar-Hawkins.

Schroller, who also has had interest from Alabama and Tennessee, recently has visited numerous programs including Wisconsin, Minnesota, Stanford and Arizona before coming to his decision Sunday.