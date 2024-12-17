UCLA adds top-100 transfer, former UCF safety Bryon Threats

Threats, a Columbus, Ohio native, is ranked 66th nationally among all transfers in the Rivals rankings.

UCLA added its biggest transfer commitment yet, and its second of the day, when former Central Florida safety Bryon Threats confirmed to Bruin Blitz that he has decided to head to Westwood.

Threats joins a group of transfer commits that includes defensive backs Andre Jordan Jr. (Oregon State) and Benjamin Perry (Louisville), offensive linemen Courtland Ford (Kentucky) and Julian Armella (Florida State) and graduate receiver Jaedon Wilson (Arkansas).

Ford announced his commitment minutes before Threats made his decision public.

“It was really the atmosphere from the coaches, coach (Demetrice Martin) and coach Stacey (Ford),” Threats said in a direct message via social media. “Being real, knowing my situation, and coach (DeShaun) Foster, the way he’s tryna put his stamp in the Big Ten, I like it! And, man, we in Cali, is it much more to explain?”

Threats, who also previously played at Cincinnati, combined to make 115 tackles, four interceptions, 2 1/2 sacks and eight pass deflections for the Bearcats in 2022 and 2023.

In his lone season at UCF, he made just seven tackles in three games before deciding to redshirt and enter the portal in early October.

The 5-foot-10, 195-pounder visited UCLA on Dec. 11.

Threats’ addition is critical for a secondary that will replace every starter from the 2024 season, including cornerback Jaylin Davies, who announced earlier in the day that he is entering the transfer portal.

The Bruins also lost safeties Bryan Addison and Ramon Henderson, nickelback K.J. Wallace and cornerback Devin Kirkwood to graduation.

Threats was a three-star high school recruit out of Dublin (Ohio) Coffman in the 2021 class.