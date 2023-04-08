Two weeks after its season ended, the UCLA men’s basketball program is turning its attention to filling out the roster for the 2023-24 season.

Lazar Stefanovic, a 6-foot-7 guard who spent the past two seasons at Utah, announced Saturday via social media that he was transferring to Westwood.

He is a three-star wing ranked 115th nationally in the Rivals transfer portal rankings.

As a sophomore last season, Stefanovic appeared in 32 games (15 starts) and was the Utes’ third-leading scorer at 10.3 points per game while shooting 37.1% from the field — including 35.9% on 3-pointers.

Nearly half of his 307 field goal attempts last season were from beyond the arc.