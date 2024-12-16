UCLA adds versatile former Louisville defensive back Benjamin Perry

Perry, who made a weekend visit to Westwood, announced his decision Monday morning on social media.

The UCLA secondary will undergo drastic changes in 2025 and former Louisville defensive back Benjamin Perry will be part of those plans.

Perry is the Bruins’ second transfer commitment in as many days and third overall, joining former Florida State offensive lineman Julian Armello and ex-Arkansas graduate receiver Jaedon Wilson.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder has appeared in 42 games over the last four years, with 132 total tackles and eight pass deflections.

Last season, Perry was used primarily as a slot corner but also took snaps at free safety and linebacker — including lining up at times along the defensive line. He finished the year with 29 total tackles and 2 1/2 tackles for loss, including 1 1/2 sacks.

UCLA will have a new-look secondary next season led by the return of defensive backs coach Demetrice Martin, whose hire has yet to be officially announced by the program.

The Bruins lost safeties Bryan Addison, Ramon Henderson and K.J. Wallace and cornerback Kaylin Moore — all transfers — to graduation after one season in Westwood, in addition to longtime cornerback Devin Kirkwood.

Wallace was the team’s primary nickelback last season.

UCLA also had reserve safeties D.J. Justice, Clint Stephens and R.J. Jones all enter the transfer portal this offseason.