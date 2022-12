UCLA added a big piece to their offensive line on Sunday morning with the commitment of Purdue offensive line transfer Spencer Holstege .

During his career with the Boilermakers, Holstege was a three-year starter at left guard, appearing in 32 games while earning 31 starts. He was a two-time, All-Big Ten selection and only allowed two sacks during his career in West Lafayette.

Holstege will have two years of eligibility remaining for the Bruins.

