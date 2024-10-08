UCLA aims for continuity with reshuffled offensive line

Questions about the offensive line have been a recurring theme for the UCLA football team the past two seasons.

The Bruins, though, are hoping they stumbled into a five-man unit last weekend.

An injury to left tackle Reuben Unije caused a ripple effect, with emerging right guard Niki Prongos moved into Unije’s spot and Josh Carlin sliding over to the right guard position he started at all of last season. As a result, redshirt sophomore Sam Yoon earned his first collegiate start at center along with quarterback Justyn Martin.

Taking into account the conditions of a hostile road environment and a top-10 Penn State team, UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster was pleased with the results in spite of the 27-11 loss.