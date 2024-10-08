Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 8, 2024
UCLA aims for continuity with reshuffled offensive line
Default Avatar
Tracy McDannald  •  BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
Twitter
@Tracy_McDannald

Questions about the offensive line have been a recurring theme for the UCLA football team the past two seasons.

The Bruins, though, are hoping they stumbled into a five-man unit last weekend.

An injury to left tackle Reuben Unije caused a ripple effect, with emerging right guard Niki Prongos moved into Unije’s spot and Josh Carlin sliding over to the right guard position he started at all of last season. As a result, redshirt sophomore Sam Yoon earned his first collegiate start at center along with quarterback Justyn Martin.

Taking into account the conditions of a hostile road environment and a top-10 Penn State team, UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster was pleased with the results in spite of the 27-11 loss.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement