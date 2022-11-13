PASADENA — Just as the UCLA football team was kicking off Saturday against Arizona, the Pac-12 Conference championship race was dealt a stunning shake-up 857 miles away as previous-No. 6 Oregon was seconds away from losing 37-34 to previous-No. 24 Washington in Eugene.

Against a team on a four-game losing streak, the Bruins were a win away from creating a four-way tie atop the conference standings and seizing firm control of their destiny for a spot in the Pac-12 title game.

Instead, all those dreams came crashing down after UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s final throw was out of reach for diving wide receiver Jake Bobo in the back of the end zone as time expired in a stunning 34-28 loss to Arizona at the Rose Bowl.

“The ball didn’t roll our way,” said Thompson-Robinson, who threw for 245 yards and a touchdown but completed just four of his last 12 pass attempts.

Just how stunning? The Wildcats had lost their previous four games by an average of 47 points. Arizona, a program hanging onto hopes of just becoming bowl eligible, picked up its first road win over a ranked opponent since 2014.

“You never know in this league,” UCLA head coach Chip Kelly said. “I think you’ve got to come to play every single game in this league.”

The Bruins dug themselves in a 14-0 hole as the offense got off to a slow start, but a defense that has had issues getting off the field on third down and making open-field tackles is now an alarming concern.