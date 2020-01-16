



SAN FRANCISCO – The 2020 UCLA football schedule features six home games, including five against league foes, the Pac-12 Conference office announced Thursday. The Bruins open the season in the Rose Bowl on Aug. 29 against New Mexico State and are also set to host Stanford, Arizona, Utah, Washington State, and crosstown rival USC. Road contests versus Hawai’i, San Diego State, Arizona State, Colorado, Oregon State, and California complete the schedule, which includes games against a total of seven 2019 bowl teams.

The Aug. 29 opener marks the earliest for the Bruin program and the second visit by New Mexico State to the Rose Bowl. On Sept. 5, UCLA will travel to play at Hawai’i for the first time since 1938. The Bruins played in the 1995 Aloha Bowl, the program’s last visit to the Island State. After a bye week, UCLA will head south to play at San Diego State (Sept. 19) for the first time since 2005 and conclude the non-conference portion of the schedule.

Pac-12 Conference play begins in the Rose Bowl with back-to-back games versus Stanford (Sept. 26) and Arizona (Oct. 3). The Bruins then hit the road for South Division games at Arizona State (Oct. 10) and Colorado (Oct. 17). UCLA returns home to face Utah on Thursday night, Oct. 29. It will be the first Bruin home Thursday night game since a 2015 win over California.

The month of November kicks off with a trip to Oregon State on Nov. 7. The following two Saturdays feature home games against Washington State (Nov. 14), in its first trip to Pasadena since 2015, and USC (Nov. 21), which has fallen to the Bruins in three of the last four meetings in the Rose Bowl. The Bruins close out the 2020 regular season with a Friday night date at California (Nov. 27).

2020 UCLA FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 29 – New Mexico State

Sept. 5 – at Hawai’i

Sept. 19 – at San Diego State

Sept. 26 – Stanford

Oct. 3 – Arizona

Oct. 10 – at Arizona State

Oct. 17 – at Colorado

Oct. 29 (Thurs.) – Utah

Nov. 7 – at Oregon State

Nov. 14 – Washington State

Nov. 21 – USC

Nov. 27 (Fri.) – at California

Dec. 4 (Fri.) – Pac-12 Championship Game