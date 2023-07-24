The UCLA men’s basketball team announced its 11 nonconference games before embarking on its final season as part of the Pac-12 Conference.

After a Halloween exhibition against Cal State Dominguez Hills, the season will open Nov. 6 against Saint Francis in the first of three consecutive home games before taking part in the Maui Invitational in Hawaii.

The Bruins will also face Lafayette (Nov. 10) and Long Island (Nov. 15) in that stretch.

The 40th annual Maui Invitational field also includes: Gonzaga, Kansas, Marquette, Purdue, Syracuse and Tennessee, in addition to host Chaminade. It will be UCLA’s first appearance in the event since 2019 and its seventh overall.

The Bruins return to Pauley Pavilion for a Nov. 30 contest against UC Riverside.

UCLA will then travel for its lone true road contest Dec. 9 at Villanova, completing a home-and-home series between the programs.

A week later, the Bruins will play in the CBS Sports Classic. The match-up and venue are still to be determined.

The Bruins will host Cal State Northridge (Dec. 19) and Maryland (Dec. 22) to close out the nonconference slate. Last season, the Bruins won an 87-60 decision over the Terrapins to open the home-and-home series.

UCLA’s entire 31-game schedule, including game times and TV listings, will be finalized in September.