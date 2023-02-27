When the expected hire of new UCLA defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn first circulated five days ago, that brought questions about the status of last season’s coordinator, Bill McGovern.

The Bruins provided answers Monday, as well as additional clarity elsewhere on the coaching staff, with the official hire of Lynn.

“We are excited to add D’Anton to our staff as defensive coordinator,” UCLA head coach Chip Kelly said in a statement. “His energy and enthusiasm, along with his experience, will make an immediate impact. I look forward to watching him develop our players both on and off the field.”

Lynn, the son of former Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn, spent the last two years as the Baltimore Ravens’ safeties coach.

In 2021, the Ravens had the NFL’s third-best defense on third down, allowing just 34.8% of conversion opportunities. Last season, Baltimore allowed the third-fewest points in the league at 18.5 per game.

This is Lynn’s first collegiate coaching job and first opportunity as a defensive coordinator. He also held assistant positions in the NFL with the Chargers, Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills, in addition to two years with the New York Jets as an intern and member of the scouting department.

Lynn played collegiately at Penn State from 2008-11, with three honorable mention All-Big Ten selections as a cornerback.

UCLA will move to the Big Ten starting in August 2024.

With his hire, UCLA announced that McGovern would remain on staff and move into the role of director of football administration.

Last season, the 60-year-old missed the last five games of the regular season with an unspecified illness. McGovern returned to coach in the Sun Bowl, and in the week leading up to the game said he “absolutely” expects to be back with the program in 2023.

“We are grateful to Billy and his family for their commitment to our program” Kelly said in the statement. “We have the utmost respect for his leadership and character and we look forward to having him continue to help us in his new role.”

UCLA also got answers about the defensive line position, which Chad Kauha’aha’a left behind after he and the program parted ways after just one season. Ikaika Malloe, the team’s outside linebackers coach last season, will add the defensive line to his duties.

Malloe was already working the team’s edge rushers in practices last season.

Brian Norwood, the defensive backs coach last season, will now work strictly with the safeties along with his duties as assistant head coach and passing game coordinator. Earlier this offseason, the Bruins hired Kodi Whitfield as the new cornerbacks coach.

Running backs coach DeShaun Foster was also promoted to associate head coach.