UCLA Hoops Announces Schedule Updates

The UCLA men’s basketball game at Stanford, scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 6, has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Stanford men’s basketball program.

A rescheduled date for this game will be announced when it has been finalized with the Pac-12 Conference.

UCLA has added one previously postponed home game against Arizona State on Wednesday, Jan. 5. The Bruins’ game against Arizona State this Wednesday will begin at 7:30 p.m. (PT) in Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom and will be nationally televised on FS1.

Fans with tickets for the previously scheduled date (Jan. 1) for this game can show their tickets for admission on Wednesday, Jan. 5. For any questions regarding tickets, please contact UCLA’s Central Ticket Office at cto@tickets.ucla.edu.

UCLA’s schedule this week will include a home game versus Arizona State on Wednesday, Jan. 5, and a road game at California on Saturday, Jan. 8.

Previously, UCLA was scheduled to face Arizona on Thursday, Dec. 30, and Arizona State on Saturday, Jan. 1. Both of those Pac-12 games were postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Bruins’ program.