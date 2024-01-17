Among the signing of nine transfers Wednesday, a new name emerged as UCLA officially announced the arrival of former Notre Dame safety Ramon Henderson .

Henderson is the third defensive back and ninth transfer overall announced by UCLA, joining fellow safeties Bryan Addison (Oregon) and K.J. Wallace (Georgia Tech), edge rushers Jacob Busic (Navy) and Collins Acheampong (Miami), linebacker Joseph Vaughn (Yale), wide receiver Rico Flores Jr. (Notre Dame), kicker Mateen Bhaghani (California) and long snapper Ryan Wilkins (Elon).

After appearing in five games as a freshman, Henderson played in 36 of 39 games — including five starts — over the next three seasons. The 6-foot-1, 196-pound Bakersfield, Calif., native followed up a productive season in 2022 with 14 tackles, three pass break-ups, two fumble recoveries, a forced fumble and an interception this past year.

Henderson, who has a year of eligibility remaining, made a career-high 23 tackles in 2022.