UCLA at Nebraska: 5 things to watch

UCLA embraces road-warrior mentality
As the Bruins prepare to head to Nebraska, a refresher on how the team has handled hostile environments this season.
WATCH: UCLA players look ahead to road environment at Nebraska
Bruins right tackle Garrett DiGiorgio and inside linebacker Kain Medrano met with the media after Monday’s practice.
WATCH: UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster looks ahead to Nebraska
Find out what he had to say about his relationships with some notable members of the Cornhuskers’ staff, and more.
Lucien Holland recaps unofficial visit, latest interactions with UCLA
The 2025 Inglewood (Calif.) edge rusher and Boise State commit updated Bruin Blitz late Sunday on his continued pursuit.
Men’s basketball season preview: UCLA upgrades defensively on the wing
The Bruins now have the ability to apply more pressure up the floor with some versatile additions.
Game details
Who: UCLA (2-5, 1-4 Big Ten) at Nebraska (5-3, 2-3)
When: Saturday, 12:30 p.m. PT
Where: Memorial Stadium | Lincoln, Neb.
TV: Big Ten Network
Last meeting: 37-29 Nebraska (Dec. 27, 2015)
All-time series: Nebraska leads 7-6
After a two-week stretch between games, the UCLA football team is in search of back-to-back wins for the first time this season Saturday when it visits Nebraska.
Here are five things to watch:
Rest vs. rust
The Bruins, who are coming off an idle week, may have been showing signs Wednesday of a team itching to see an opponent instead of one another.
Head coach DeShaun Foster was irritated by a “sloppy” practice highlighted by a pair of special teams blunders.
The UCLA offense, though, is looking for its execution from the Oct. 19 win at Rutgers to remain sharp. The Bruins produced season highs in points scored (35) and total offense (478 yards) while being led by quarterback Ethan Garbers, who had a career day with five total touchdowns.
Nebraska’s Patrick Mahomes clone
Cornhuskers freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola idolizes Kansas City Chief star Patrick Mahomes. It’s abundantly clear in his choice to wear No. 15, the similar hairstyle, headband and even his pregame routine.
Foster, who spent one season as an assistant at Texas Tech with Mahomes in 2016, noted the similarities.
“He has a big arm so he’s gonna try to make plays,” Foster said. “It’s crazy when you see it because he really does emulate Pat.”
Recently, though, Raiola’s production has slowed down as opposing teams get more film and make adjustments.
Nebraska has scored 17 or fewer points in each of the last three games, leading to back-to-back losses coming into the contest.
In that stretch, Raiola has failed to throw a touchdown and has five interceptions. He’s averaged just 173.3 yards passing and been sacked nine times.
Cornhuskers’ defensive front
Where Nebraska may be back on track, though, is on defense.
After a 56-7 blowout loss to now-13th-ranked Indiana, the Cornhuskers went on the road and limited No. 4 Ohio State to season lows in points and total offense (285 yards) before losing 21-17 last weekend.
The game will mark UCLA’s fifth meeting against a defense ranked among the top 16 nationally. Nebraska, which sits at No. 16, has allowed 301.9 yards per game.
It starts with the front seven, which features three players — linebacker John Bullock and linemen Ty Robinson and Jimari Butler — who have five or more tackles for a loss. Robinson leads the team with seven.
The Cornhuskers’ 6.6 TFLs per game is the third-best mark in the Big Ten.
In addition, lineman James Williams’ four sacks is tied with Robinson for the team lead.
“That front is a little different,” Foster said. “You really just got to be detailed and be able to communicate.”
Meeting of the minds for former teammates
Nebraska defensive coordinator Tony White and Foster were UCLA teammates from 1998 to 2000.
In an alternate universe, White could have been the Bruins’ first-year head coach this season after he was reportedly in the running for the job late in the process.
White told reporters earlier this week in Lincoln that he’s rooting for Foster’s success — just not this weekend.
“Great running back, even better dude,” White said of Foster.
“For anyone who goes against the college that they graduated for, you know, they root for ‘em every day of the year minus that week.
“It’s exciting to watch him and his journey, and where he came from. Being in the same locker room together to now seeing him as the head coach and him navigating through that, I root for him.“
A soft spot for Lincoln
While the programs last met at a neutral site in the Foster Farms Bowl nine seasons ago, the trip marks the Bruins’ first visit to Lincoln since their 41-21 victory on Sept. 14, 2013.
It was UCLA’s first game after the death of walk-on receiver Nick Pasquale, whose No. 36 jersey has since become a team tradition and bestowed upon a deserving walk-on.
Just six days after Pasquale died, the Bruins were embraced by a Nebraska crowd that showed its support with balloons of UCLA’s team colors and signs in the crowd, while Cornhuskers players donned a 36 sticker on their helmets.
Foster, who began his coaching career that season as a volunteer assistant, said the reception from the crowd showed “what type of fans that they are.”
“Showing up to Nebraska and seeing how their fans embraced us, it was just amazing. You know, I’m sure the Pasquale family liked what they saw, and … it was just good to see a fanbase just take pride in trying to comfort the other team that came in. So, you know, I appreciated it at that time.”
