UCLA at Nebraska: 5 things to watch

Nebraska freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) has struggled in recent weeks heading into Saturday’s contest against UCLA. (Photo by Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Game details

Who: UCLA (2-5, 1-4 Big Ten) at Nebraska (5-3, 2-3) When: Saturday, 12:30 p.m. PT Where: Memorial Stadium | Lincoln, Neb. TV: Big Ten Network Last meeting: 37-29 Nebraska (Dec. 27, 2015) All-time series: Nebraska leads 7-6

After a two-week stretch between games, the UCLA football team is in search of back-to-back wins for the first time this season Saturday when it visits Nebraska. Here are five things to watch:

Rest vs. rust

The Bruins, who are coming off an idle week, may have been showing signs Wednesday of a team itching to see an opponent instead of one another. Head coach DeShaun Foster was irritated by a “sloppy” practice highlighted by a pair of special teams blunders. The UCLA offense, though, is looking for its execution from the Oct. 19 win at Rutgers to remain sharp. The Bruins produced season highs in points scored (35) and total offense (478 yards) while being led by quarterback Ethan Garbers, who had a career day with five total touchdowns.

Nebraska’s Patrick Mahomes clone

Cornhuskers freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola idolizes Kansas City Chief star Patrick Mahomes. It’s abundantly clear in his choice to wear No. 15, the similar hairstyle, headband and even his pregame routine.

Foster, who spent one season as an assistant at Texas Tech with Mahomes in 2016, noted the similarities. “He has a big arm so he’s gonna try to make plays,” Foster said. “It’s crazy when you see it because he really does emulate Pat.” Recently, though, Raiola’s production has slowed down as opposing teams get more film and make adjustments. Nebraska has scored 17 or fewer points in each of the last three games, leading to back-to-back losses coming into the contest. In that stretch, Raiola has failed to throw a touchdown and has five interceptions. He’s averaged just 173.3 yards passing and been sacked nine times.

Cornhuskers’ defensive front

Where Nebraska may be back on track, though, is on defense. After a 56-7 blowout loss to now-13th-ranked Indiana, the Cornhuskers went on the road and limited No. 4 Ohio State to season lows in points and total offense (285 yards) before losing 21-17 last weekend. The game will mark UCLA’s fifth meeting against a defense ranked among the top 16 nationally. Nebraska, which sits at No. 16, has allowed 301.9 yards per game. It starts with the front seven, which features three players — linebacker John Bullock and linemen Ty Robinson and Jimari Butler — who have five or more tackles for a loss. Robinson leads the team with seven. The Cornhuskers’ 6.6 TFLs per game is the third-best mark in the Big Ten. In addition, lineman James Williams’ four sacks is tied with Robinson for the team lead. “That front is a little different,” Foster said. “You really just got to be detailed and be able to communicate.”

Meeting of the minds for former teammates

Nebraska defensive coordinator Tony White and Foster were UCLA teammates from 1998 to 2000. In an alternate universe, White could have been the Bruins’ first-year head coach this season after he was reportedly in the running for the job late in the process. White told reporters earlier this week in Lincoln that he’s rooting for Foster’s success — just not this weekend. “Great running back, even better dude,” White said of Foster. “For anyone who goes against the college that they graduated for, you know, they root for ‘em every day of the year minus that week. “It’s exciting to watch him and his journey, and where he came from. Being in the same locker room together to now seeing him as the head coach and him navigating through that, I root for him.“

A soft spot for Lincoln