UCLA at Washington: QB Ethan Garbers’ return to UW among 5 things to watch

Washington edge rusher Voi Tunuufi (52) will be among the players that the shorthanded UCLA offensive line will look to keep out of the backfield Friday. (Photo by Joe Nicholson | Imagn Images)

Game details

Who: UCLA (4-5, 3-4 Big Ten) at Washington (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) When: 6 p.m. PT Where: Husky Stadium | Seattle TV: FOX Last meeting: 40-32 UCLA (Sept. 30, 2022) All-time series: UCLA leads 42-32-2

UCLA will look to continue its march on the path to bowl eligibility Friday night as it puts its three-game winning streak on the line at Washington. While there’s been plenty of significant improvements during the streak, the Bruins still have some glaring spots they will need to address to help assure things are still intact when they return to Westwood. Here are five things to watch:

QB Ethan Garbers’ first start in Seattle

Garbers spent just one year in Seattle, enrolling as a freshman in 2020 before the Newport Beach (Calif.) Corona del Mar graduate returned home and transferred to UCLA. While he appeared as a holder for the Bruins when the teams met in a 24-17 victory at Husky Stadium in 2021, this time Garbers will be the starting quarterback against a program he never made an appearance for while redshirting. For the Bruins, it will be a question of which Garbers shows up. The one who tossed six touchdowns without an interception over a pair of road victories at Rutgers and Nebraska to ignite the streak, or the signal caller who threw two first-quarter interceptions and fumbled but recovered to throw a pair of touchdowns in last week’s win over Iowa? “We kind of spotted (Iowa) 10 points,” head coach DeShaun Foster said. When Garbers has played a nearly clean game this season, UCLA’s offense has looked like a completely different unit. The Bruins also might have a run game to take some of the pressure off Garbers. The Big Ten’s worst at moving the ball on the ground racked up a season-high 211 yards against the Hawkeyes — including 125 on 20 carries from running back T.J. Harden.

Another tough road venue

After playing in front of more than 110,000 fans earlier this season at Penn State, big crowds probably aren’t such a big deal. The Bruins are 3-2 on the road this season, putting forth competitive first halves in the losses at Penn State and Louisiana State. Husky Stadium has the distinction of being the site of 19 consecutive Washington victories dating back to the start of the 2022 season. The Huskies are 5-0 at home and winless elsewhere this season. “It’s just rocking, just the stadium that the fans take pride in,” Foster said. “You know, it’s going to be loud, it’s going to be at night, might be cold. “Penn State was really loud, we played a decent game. LSU was a decent game in the first half, but it was loud, too. Nebraska was loud, Rutgers was also loud, so we’ve been in some real hostile environments and some stadiums that are Big Ten football, you know?” Friday’s forecast projects temperatures in the low 40s at kickoff. In the 2021 season, UCLA was one of five teams score a victory in Seattle that season.

Can the Bruins clean up the penalties?

The biggest ongoing issue in spite of the string of victories has been UCLA’s inability to get out of its own way. The Bruins had nine more penalties for 84 yards against the Hawkeyes, including two more unsportsmanlike conduct calls on the defense. The Bruins’ 73 penalties is tied for 119th among the nation’s 133 FBS teams. The team has done up-downs at practice for each penalty accrued in a game the previous week. Foster said issue will continue to be a “focus” as discipline continues to be preached. “It’s still a pillar of ours and we have to hang our hat on it,” Foster said. “I think eventually we’re gonna come out of it penalty-less.”

Jedd Fisch, the trickster

It will be the Bruins’ fourth meeting in as many years against former offensive coordinator and one-time interim head coach Jedd Fisch, but the first since he took over at Washington this past offseason. UCLA lost to Fisch and Arizona each of the previous two seasons, including a 27-10 decision in Tucson last year. The Bruins defeated the Wildcats 34-16 in Fisch’s first season as a head coach in 2021. Now, he’s leading the Huskies and took a large chunk of his coaching staff and some key players with him from Arizona. Among them is running back Jonah Coleman, whose 913 yards rushing ranks 19th nationally. He has seven rushing touchdowns this season. Foster said Coleman presents a different look than Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson, who UCLA shut down for 49 yards rushing and a touchdown after entering the game as the nation’s second-leading rusher. The Bruins’ run defense moved up to seventh nationally at 98.1 yards allowed per game. “I would say (Coleman has) maybe a little bit more power, but (Johnson) was just a little more patient,” Foster said. “Jonah’s gonna get in there; if he doesn’t see something, he’s gonna try to bounce it. It’s another opportunity against a good back so we’re excited for it.” Any meeting with Fisch’s offense also comes with a bag of tricks to be aware of, and Foster likened it to preparing for play-action calls. Foster added that Fisch isn’t likely to repeat any trick plays, either. “You just have to know that there’s something coming,” Foster said. “Guys are just preparing for that and make sure that you really trust your eyes in certain situations. … Let the game come to you and just don’t be too anxious to jump on things.”

Shorthanded UCLA O-line vs. UW pass rush