BruinBlitz - UCLA Athletics COVID-19 Testing Update – 12/11/20

In the past week, 421 COVID-19 PCR and 732 Antigen tests were administered to the UCLA Athletics population with zero positive results. Since UCLA Athletics began testing on June 22, 2020, a total of 13,430 tests have been administered, with a cumulative total of 26 positives among student-athletes, coaches, and staff (0.19%).

Anyone with a positive result immediately enters isolation for 10 days from the date of the test, or until the verification of a false positive. Anyone deemed to have been in close contact with someone who tested positive goes into quarantine for 14 days from the last date of contact.

At this time, student-athletes from the following sports are included in the testing cohort: Basketball (M/W), Football, Gymnastics (W), Soccer (W), Swim & Dive (W), Track & Field (M/W), and Water Polo (M/W).