BruinBlitz - UCLA Athletics to Begin Phase One of Return to Training Plan on June 22

UCLA Athletics to Begin Phase One of Return to Training Plan on June 22
.In accordance with current state and local health orders, UCLA Athletics will enter Phase One of its four-phase Return to Training plan beginning June 22. The department has worked closely with campus leadership, medical experts, public health officials, and the Pac-12 COVID-19 Medical Advisory Committee to develop a comprehensive plan for voluntary return that prioritizes the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and staff.
Starting Monday, Fall Olympic sport (men’s and women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, men’s water polo, and cross country) student-athletes who live locally and football student-athletes may choose to return to campus to begin the process of returning to voluntary and permissible activities. The Return to Campus phase (Phase One) will consist of COVID-19 and antibody testing and comprehensive screening of both physical and mental well-being prior to the Return to Athletic Performance activities (Phase Two).
To allow student-athletes to make an informed decision on whether to return, team-by-team communication and detailed education on the plan will take place this week for all student-athletes who are eligible to return on Monday, along with their families.
Additional details on the return plan will be outlined in a virtual press conference later this week. Information about the press conference will follow.