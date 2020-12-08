BruinBlitz - UCLA Athletics to team up with Jordan Brand and Nike





Los Angeles - UCLA Athletics today announced plans with NIKE, Inc. to make Jordan Brand and Nike the Bruins’ official athletic footwear, apparel, and equipment provider beginning July 1, 2021.

Under the six-year agreement in principle, Nike will supply uniforms, footwear, apparel, and equipment to 22 of UCLA’s 25 varsity athletic teams, while Jordan Brand will outfit the football and men’s and women’s basketball programs with “Jumpman” product. With this agreement, UCLA becomes the only school to wear the Jumpman in the Pac-12 Conference, and only the fifth university in the country to join forces with Jordan Brand on football, as well as both men’s and women’s basketball.

“UCLA Athletics is elite, and our student-athletes deserve every resource in their pursuit of excellence. We sought to work with the best in the world; that is Nike and Jordan Brand,” said UCLA’s Alice and Nahum Lainer Family Director of Athletics Martin Jarmond. “Going into this process, our top priority was to secure the best quality and most innovative products to help our student-athletes and coaches compete for championships. As we build upon our rich history and strive for greater heights, this transformative collaboration is a signal of the future. I want to thank Chancellor Block for his leadership and support in establishing a relationship that will make the entire Bruin community proud.”

The contract will extend beyond outfitting some of the most iconic teams in collegiate athletics. NIKE, Inc. also will lend its support to UCLA Athletics’ student-athlete development programs, offer two summer internships per calendar year to UCLA students, and annually host a group of selected UCLA students at its headquarters for an educational experience.

“UCLA has a rich tradition of excellence on the court and field, as well as in the classroom. Like Nike and Jordan Brand, the Bruins have a championship mindset and their impact is felt both in sport and within the community,” said Craig Williams, Jordan Brand president. “We are beyond excited to welcome UCLA into the family and are looking forward to partnering with some of the best athletes in the world.”

UCLA Athletics is a dominant force in collegiate athletics, with broad-based excellence exemplified by 118 NCAA team championships won by 20 teams over the last 70 years. UCLA owns the most NCAA team championships in men’s volleyball (19), softball (12), men’s basketball (11), women’s water polo (7), and beach volleyball (2). UCLA also owns one of the richest Olympic traditions of any university, with Bruin students and coaches combining to win 261 Olympic medals, including 133 Olympic Gold medals.

Officially-licensed UCLA x Nike gear and UCLA x Jordan gear will become available in fall 2021. The UCLA Store is the official retailer of UCLA Athletics and will be among the first to feature the new apparel. -

Head Football Coach Chip Kelly

“UCLA Football is proud to partner with Jordan Brand. Our players are excited to represent such an iconic brand, and we will wear the Jumpman logo with pride.”

The Michael Price Family Men’s Head Basketball Coach Mick Cronin

“Our program is excited and grateful to partner with the Jordan Brand. I know that our basketball players are looking forward to having the Jumpman logo on their apparel, as many of these young men are enthusiastic fans of Michael Jordan. This is a win-win situation for UCLA. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to wear the Jordan Brand and continue having one of the best-looking uniforms in the game. I would like to thank everyone at Jordan Brand and Nike, as well as Michael Jordan, for this opportunity to represent them.”

The Michael Price Family Women’s Head Basketball Coach Cori Close

“We are thrilled to join the Jordan Brand family! This is a huge difference-maker in the recruiting world. The Jordan brand is ELITE and that is the standard at UCLA. This partnership will enhance our efforts to create champions that are difference makers in their sport, as well as beyond! This is an elite WIN for UCLA Athletics.”

Head Softball Coach Kelly Inouye-Perez

“UCLA Softball is excited to join the Nike family. As a championship program that prides itself on upholding a tradition of excellence, we are so fortunate to have the opportunity to partner with a brand that is synonymous with quality, performance, and success. I know our student-athletes are going to be thrilled to wear the iconic swoosh like so many other athletes at the top of their game.”

Executive Director and CEO, ASUCLA Pouria Abbassi

“ASUCLA is pleased to continue our long tradition of successful partnerships with UCLA Athletics. We look forward to supporting the Nike and Jordan collaboration to its full potential on the UCLA campus and throughout the Bruin community.”