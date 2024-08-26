Hawaii senior quarterback Brayden Schager has started for the program dating back to his freshman year in 2021.

So, when UCLA travels to Honolulu for Saturday’s season opener, its revamped pass rush will see a seasoned signal-caller who has already accounted for four touchdowns early this season.

“He’s a good quarterback. We’re going to hopefully contain him and just continue to play good defense and cause havoc,” Bruins first-year head coach DeShaun Foster said before Monday’s practice started the team’s game week preparations.