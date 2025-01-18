UCLA blasts Iowa 94-70 to halt 4-game losing streak

LOS ANGELES — A blistering start helped put an end to the UCLA men's basketball team's four-game losing streak Friday in the same building that its recent woes were exposed 10 days ago.
The Bruins made their first nine shot attempts from the field and wing Eric Dailey Jr. had a career-high 23 points in a 94-70 victory over Iowa at Pauley Pavilion.
It was the first home contest for UCLA (12-6, 3-4 Big Ten) since losing by 19 points to Michigan last Tuesday on the same night wildfires started to ravage the Pacific Palisades.
The Bruins had 26 assists on 36 made baskets as four others scored in double figures as part of a balanced attack in a 62.1% shooting (36 of 58) effort. Forward Tyler Bilodeau finished with 18 points, point guard Dylan Andrews chipped in 13 and guard Skyy Clark and reserve center William Kyle III had 12 apiece.
Defensively, they forced 15 turnovers in a spirited bounce-back performance that got out of hand in a hurry.
The Hawkeyes (12-6, 3-4 Big Ten) trailed by as many as 36 and were paced by guard Josh Dix’s 19 points.
Postgame press conference
Turning point of the game
The Bruins put the game out of reach quickly with four made 3-pointers as part of an 11-of-12 shooting performance to open up a 28-9 lead before the midway point of the first half.
The Hawkeyes never had a response.
UCLA's 57 first-half points were the most in an opening half for the program since 2016.
Bruins standout on offense: PG Dylan Andrews
It was essentially anyone's pick with no wrong choices. He wasn’t necessarily the most outstanding, either.
Andrews, though, delivered a needed performance after struggling for most of the season. After failing to score in double figures in seven of the last eight games, the junior had all 13 by halftime.
Andrews was also back in the starting lineup after an illness that included chills relegated him to just five minutes off the bench in Monday's loss at Rutgers.
Bruins standout on defense: G Skyy Clark
Clark had three of UCLA’s 10 steals and the Bruins were able to get out in transition for easy opportunities.
Why UCLA won
The Bruins were in command of all the hustle statistics in addition to their sweet shooting touch.
UCLA had 24 points off turnovers, 14 second-chance points and 13 points on the fast break. The Bruins also owned a 44-22 advantage in points in the paint.