UCLA blasts Iowa 94-70 to halt 4-game losing streak

LOS ANGELES — A blistering start helped put an end to the UCLA men's basketball team's four-game losing streak Friday in the same building that its recent woes were exposed 10 days ago.

The Bruins made their first nine shot attempts from the field and wing Eric Dailey Jr. had a career-high 23 points in a 94-70 victory over Iowa at Pauley Pavilion.

It was the first home contest for UCLA (12-6, 3-4 Big Ten) since losing by 19 points to Michigan last Tuesday on the same night wildfires started to ravage the Pacific Palisades.

The Bruins had 26 assists on 36 made baskets as four others scored in double figures as part of a balanced attack in a 62.1% shooting (36 of 58) effort. Forward Tyler Bilodeau finished with 18 points, point guard Dylan Andrews chipped in 13 and guard Skyy Clark and reserve center William Kyle III had 12 apiece.

Defensively, they forced 15 turnovers in a spirited bounce-back performance that got out of hand in a hurry.

The Hawkeyes (12-6, 3-4 Big Ten) trailed by as many as 36 and were paced by guard Josh Dix’s 19 points.