football

UCLA Bowl Dreams Dashed By USC

Dorian Thompson-Robinson was outstanding in a losing cause.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson was outstanding in a losing cause. (UCLABruins.com)
Rick Kimbrel
Publisher

For the second straight game UCLA (4-7, 4-4 Pac-12) showed that they are not a team or program ready for primetime. The Bruins were rolled over by USC (8-4, 7-2 Pac-12), losing to the Trojans 52-35...

