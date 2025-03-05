UCLA, Cal battling it out for 2026 LB Malaki Soliai-Tui

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — There’s a clear two-school race in the recruitment of three-star 2026 recruit Malaki Soliai-Tui.

UCLA and California are leading the way, the Kahuku (Hawaii) standout told Bruin Blitz prior to taking part in Sunday’s Rivals Camp Series L.A. Regional at East L.A. College.

“Definitely the schools in Cali, UCLA and Cal, are my top two right now,” Soliai-Tui said.