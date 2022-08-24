UCLA Camp Report: Newcomers ready to make an impact along Bruins' D-line
Going into his sixth season, defensive lineman Martin Andrus Jr. sees every year as a fresh start with new combinations for a defense to implement.
This year, there just happens to be a bit more intrigue and unknowns along a line that is working in five transfers.
Throughout the offseason, UCLA’s defensive philosophy under first-year defensive coordinator Bill McGovern has been a bit of a mystery. Linebackers have been seen in hybrid roles, sometimes with a hand in the ground and other times roaming along the edge.
At the very least, the scheme will contain multiple looks and a host of new transfers should help with an element of surprise until there’s game film for opposing teams to dissect.
“Every year is a new team, new players,” Andrus Jr. said Wednesday after the Bruins wrapped up their 16th practice of fall camp. “There’s always that element of surprise…so I guess you could say that.”
The defensive line looks to be a disruptive presence that should muscle its way into backfields.
