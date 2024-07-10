UCLA cancels future series with Auburn, Georgia; Cal, Utah added to slate
UCLA announced mutual agreements Wednesday to cancel home-and-home football series with Georgia and Auburn, while a pair of former Pac-12 Conference foes were added as part of changes to future schedules.
With the Bruins’ move to the Big Ten and the increase in strength of schedule that will come with it, they will no longer play Georgia in the 2025 and 2026 seasons and Auburn in the 2027 and 2028 seasons.
Instead, UCLA will open the 2025 season at home against Utah on Aug. 30. The Bruins will travel to Salt Lake City on Sept. 7, 2030 to complete the series.
A four-game agreement also was reached with California, with visits to Berkeley coming Sept. 5, 2026 and Sept. 2, 2028. The Golden Bears will visit the Rose Bowl on Sept. 4, 2027 and Sept. 15, 2029.
To round out the additions, UCLA will host UC Davis on Aug. 28, 2027 and Sept. 1, 2029.
UCLA FOOTBALL FUTURE DATES
2025
Aug. 30 – UTAH
Sept. 6 – at UNLV
Sept. 13 – NEW MEXICO
TBA – at Indiana
TBA – at Michigan State
TBA – at Northwestern
TBA – at Ohio State
TBA – at USC
TBA – MARYLAND
TBA – NEBRASKA
TBA – PENN STATE
TBA – WASHINGTON
2026
Sept. 5 – at California
Sept. 12 – SAN DIEGO STATE
Sept. 19 – at Nevada
TBA – at Maryland
TBA – at Michigan
TBA – at Minnesota
TBA – OREGON
TBA – ILLINOIS
TBA – MICHIGAN STATE
TBA – PURDUE
TBA – USC
TBA – WISCONSIN
2027
Aug. 28 – UC DAVIS
Sept. 4 – CALIFORNIA
Sept. 18 – at Hawaii
TBA – at Illinois
TBA – at Iowa
TBA – at Purdue
TBA – at USC
TBA – at Wisconsin
TBA – MICHIGAN
TBA – NORTHWESTERN
TBA – OREGON
TBA - RUTGERS
2028
Sept. 2 – at California
Sept. 9 – HAWAII
TBA – at Nebraska
TBA – at Penn State
TBA – at Rutgers
TBA – at Washington
TBA – INDIANA
TBA – MARYLAND
TBA – MINNESOTA
TBA – OHIO STATE
TBA – USC
2029
Sept. 1 – UC DAVIS
Sept. 15 – CALIFORNIA
2030
Sept. 7 – at Utah
2031
Sept. 6 – UNLV
Sept. 13 – at San Diego State
2032
Sept. 4 – at Fresno State
*Home games IN ALL CAPS