UCLA cancels future series with Auburn, Georgia; Cal, Utah added to slate

UCLA football head coach DeShaun Foster (Matt Moreno | Bruin Blitz)
Tracy McDannald • BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
UCLA announced mutual agreements Wednesday to cancel home-and-home football series with Georgia and Auburn, while a pair of former Pac-12 Conference foes were added as part of changes to future schedules.

With the Bruins’ move to the Big Ten and the increase in strength of schedule that will come with it, they will no longer play Georgia in the 2025 and 2026 seasons and Auburn in the 2027 and 2028 seasons.

Instead, UCLA will open the 2025 season at home against Utah on Aug. 30. The Bruins will travel to Salt Lake City on Sept. 7, 2030 to complete the series.

A four-game agreement also was reached with California, with visits to Berkeley coming Sept. 5, 2026 and Sept. 2, 2028. The Golden Bears will visit the Rose Bowl on Sept. 4, 2027 and Sept. 15, 2029.

To round out the additions, UCLA will host UC Davis on Aug. 28, 2027 and Sept. 1, 2029.

UCLA FOOTBALL FUTURE DATES

2025

Aug. 30 – UTAH

Sept. 6 – at UNLV

Sept. 13 – NEW MEXICO

TBA – at Indiana

TBA – at Michigan State

TBA – at Northwestern

TBA – at Ohio State

TBA – at USC

TBA – MARYLAND

TBA – NEBRASKA

TBA – PENN STATE

TBA – WASHINGTON

2026

Sept. 5 – at California

Sept. 12 – SAN DIEGO STATE

Sept. 19 – at Nevada

TBA – at Maryland

TBA – at Michigan

TBA – at Minnesota

TBA – OREGON

TBA – ILLINOIS

TBA – MICHIGAN STATE

TBA – PURDUE

TBA – USC

TBA – WISCONSIN

2027

Aug. 28 – UC DAVIS

Sept. 4 – CALIFORNIA

Sept. 18 – at Hawaii

TBA – at Illinois

TBA – at Iowa

TBA – at Purdue

TBA – at USC

TBA – at Wisconsin

TBA – MICHIGAN

TBA – NORTHWESTERN

TBA – OREGON

TBA - RUTGERS

2028

Sept. 2 – at California

Sept. 9 – HAWAII

TBA – at Nebraska

TBA – at Penn State

TBA – at Rutgers

TBA – at Washington

TBA – INDIANA

TBA – MARYLAND

TBA – MINNESOTA

TBA – OHIO STATE

TBA – USC

2029

Sept. 1 – UC DAVIS

Sept. 15 – CALIFORNIA

2030

Sept. 7 – at Utah

2031

Sept. 6 – UNLV

Sept. 13 – at San Diego State

2032

Sept. 4 – at Fresno State

*Home games IN ALL CAPS

