UCLA announced mutual agreements Wednesday to cancel home-and-home football series with Georgia and Auburn, while a pair of former Pac-12 Conference foes were added as part of changes to future schedules.

With the Bruins’ move to the Big Ten and the increase in strength of schedule that will come with it, they will no longer play Georgia in the 2025 and 2026 seasons and Auburn in the 2027 and 2028 seasons.

Instead, UCLA will open the 2025 season at home against Utah on Aug. 30. The Bruins will travel to Salt Lake City on Sept. 7, 2030 to complete the series.

A four-game agreement also was reached with California, with visits to Berkeley coming Sept. 5, 2026 and Sept. 2, 2028. The Golden Bears will visit the Rose Bowl on Sept. 4, 2027 and Sept. 15, 2029.

To round out the additions, UCLA will host UC Davis on Aug. 28, 2027 and Sept. 1, 2029.