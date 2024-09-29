PASADENA — Nearly 2 1/2 hours before kickoff Saturday, the UCLA offensive line and position coach Juan Castillo were on the field at the Rose Bowl going over technique.

An hour later, they were the only position group still at work while the rest of the team was in the locker room.

“Coach Castillo is a huge technique guy,” Bruins center Josh Carlin said.

However, Castillo is still searching for a solution to improve the protection for quarterback Ethan Garbers, who was sacked four times in a 34-13 loss to eighth-ranked Oregon at the Rose Bowl.

Twice, Carlin called out his unit’s pride after now allowing 12 sacks through four games. The per game average is tied for 116th among 133 FBS schools.

“At the end of the day, in my opinion, I just think people need to take more pride in keeping the QB up,” Carlin said. “As the leader, I need to continue to get on my guys and continue to hold myself to a high standard of not allowing Garbs to get hit so much. It’s the biggest nightmare as an offensive lineman.

“I think Castillo is doing his best with the guys that he has and the technique that he has.”