UCLA Class Of 2022 Recruiting By the Numbers
Recruiting nationwide has been difficult for college teams. Out west, many prospects for the class of 2022 haven’t had a junior season. The Bruins had a lot more offers out a year ago for the class...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news