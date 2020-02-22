UCLA Continue Their Winning Ways
UCLA (17-11, 10-5 Pac-12) spoiled senior day and the last home game of the 2019-20 season for No. 18/17 ranked Colorado (21-7, 10-5 Pac-12). It was a game of a lot of ebbs and flows, but the Bruins...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news