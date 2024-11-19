UCLA continues to sort out playing rotation without ‘clear-cut leader’

Mick Cronin isn’t going to play doctor anytime soon as the UCLA men’s basketball team awaits the return of point guard Dylan Andrews.

For the past two games, the Bruins have been without Andrews as he works his way back from a left groin injury. While it’s not a long-term issue, the UCLA head coach said prior to Tuesday morning’s practice that it will be up to Andrews to ultimately decide when he's fully ready to return to the court.

Cronin was noncommittal about that return being Wednesday, when UCLA hosts Idaho State and looks to build off back-to-back victories. Tipoff at Pauley Pavilion is scheduled for 8 p.m.

“(Andrews) looks better. He looks a lot better,” Cronin said.

“I’ve accomplished some things in my career, but I don’t have the medical license. Also, with that type of stuff, this day and age, guys, there’s a lot of things involved. It’s not like the old days.”

Andrews’ absence has left Cronin to start four transfers alongside wing Lazar Stefanovic.

While Cronin said he’s got “great guys,” the team lacks a singular vocal presence that commands everyone’s attention.