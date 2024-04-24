UCLA cornerbacks coach Kodi Whitfield made it clear early last season that he wanted his players to take ownership and be accountable for their approach to practice.

Whitfield, who was in his first year back as a full-time assistant coach after previously working as a Bruins graduate assistant in 2020 and 2021, wasn’t happy with what he saw late last August in the lead up to the season opener against Coastal Carolina. He stopped instruction and passionately pleaded to all of the Bruins cornerbacks during one particular practice.

“I can’t care more than you, I can’t!” Whitfield screamed. “I don’t play anymore! It’s up to you!”



