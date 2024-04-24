UCLA cornerbacks coach Kodi Whitfield stresses player-led accountability
UCLA cornerbacks coach Kodi Whitfield made it clear early last season that he wanted his players to take ownership and be accountable for their approach to practice.
Whitfield, who was in his first year back as a full-time assistant coach after previously working as a Bruins graduate assistant in 2020 and 2021, wasn’t happy with what he saw late last August in the lead up to the season opener against Coastal Carolina. He stopped instruction and passionately pleaded to all of the Bruins cornerbacks during one particular practice.
“I can’t care more than you, I can’t!” Whitfield screamed. “I don’t play anymore! It’s up to you!”
During the fall, UCLA assistants typically aren’t made available unless upon granted request. It remains to be seen whether that will change under first-year head coach DeShaun Foster.
So, Tuesday’s spring practice was just the second time Whitfield had addressed the media and Bruin Blitz reminded him of the exchange. He said that particular moment and the impact of the message on the cornerbacks aligns with Foster’s three pillars.
“The best run teams are the ones that are run by the players,” Whitfield said. “That’s ultimately what that message is about. So, then, take coach Foster’s message of discipline, respect, enthusiasm, the ones who are policing that the most and demanding that the most in this year are the players, and that’s how you want it to be.”
