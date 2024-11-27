UCLA cruises past Southern Utah, 88-43, before schedule toughens up

LOS ANGELES — The UCLA men's basketball team got an early scoring lift from its bench and played its stingiest defense in 25 years Tuesday night in an 88-43 nonconference victory over Southern Utah at Pauley Pavilion.

UCLA (6-1), which led by 23 at the half, came out of the break on a 15-2 run and never relented. The team's 30 forced turnovers were the program's most since forcing 32 against Fairfield on Nov. 23, 1999.

The Bruins, who got a game-high 19 points from reserve guard Lazar Stefanovic, have now scored at least 80 points for a fourth consecutive game and for the fifth time overall this season. Wing Eric Dailey Jr. added 15 points and point guard Dylan Andrews chipped in 11 in the victory.

The Thunderbirds (6-2) were the fifth UCLA opponent to be held to 50 points or fewer. Southern Utah was limited to 35% shooting (14 of 40) and paced by 10 points off the bench from Xavier Sykes.

The Bruins will open Big Ten Conference play next Tuesday when it hosts Washington at 7:30 p.m. It will be the first of two conference games before a trio of marquee neutral-site nonconference games against Arizona (Dec. 14), North Carolina (Dec. 21) and Gonzaga (Dec. 28).