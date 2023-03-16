Earlier in the day Thursday, in the same building No. 15-seeded Princeton stunned No. 2-seeded Arizona, the UCLA's men's basketball team saw just what could happen in its own 2/15 match-up if the focus isn't there early.

The Bruins never let UNC Asheville's dream about making its own NCAA tournament history begin to form.

UCLA made its first seven shots, scored the game's first 14 points and rolled to an 86-53 win in an opening-round West Region contest at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

The Bruins (29-5) will face No. 7-seeded Northwestern in the second round Saturday.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Amari Bailey scored 17 points apiece to lead five double-figure scorers for UCLA, which shot 54% from the field.

UNC Asheville (27-8) never got going, shooting 37.3% and just 6 of 20 on 3-pointers. The Bulldogs, who came in with the nation's seventh-best mark beyond the arc, were paced by Drew Pember's 13 points.

The Bruins, however, limited Pember to just eight shot attempts.