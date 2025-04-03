UCLA DC Ikaika Malloe looks to make good on promises

Ikaika Malloe has promises to fulfill. Instead of becoming just another football coach who bolts for another program, adding to the yearly game of musical chairs across collegiate athletics, the UCLA defensive coordinator looked inward and at the roster returning to the Bruins in 2025.

It may not look like much to the outside, but neither did last season’s group that was the bright spot of a 5-7 season.

It would have been easy for Malloe to look at a defense that lost all 11 starters and been enticed by some of the job openings around the country. Florida State lured defensive coordinator Tony White away from Nebraska, for instance.

Last season was Mallloe’s first as the team’s coordinator after his predecessor left for the rival across town and there were worries it would happen again after the Bruins’ defense exceeded expectations for a second consecutive year.

Malloe, who met with the media Thursday after UCLA wrapped up its second practice of spring camp, did not outwardly say what offer may or may not have come his way. But, in a roundabout way, he did acknowledge there was something to mull over.

“To be honest with you, my whole goal with my family and I was we really wanted to finish what we promised to start here. So we kind of turned anything and everything down that might have came our way, only because in this recruiting world there’s so many things that have been said and not done,” Malloe said. “I’m trying to change the standard and make sure what I say I kind of follow through with. There’s kids that have depended on me to make sure I kind of ride it out, and so that’s our plan right now.”