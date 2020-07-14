BruinBlitz - UCLA's Defense Is On Trial

UCLA's Defense Is On Trial
When college football returns and our world becomes somewhat closer to normal. UCLA fans will hope that the new defensive coaches added to the staff will become difference makers.Chip Kelly will be...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news