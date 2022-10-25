News More News
UCLA defense looks to ‘flush’ first loss, retain lessons

Tracy McDannald
Staff

Much has been made of No. 12-ranked UCLA’s older football roster this season, from the success of bringing in proven players through the transfer portal to the number of fifth-year veterans and 19 graduate students.

Among them is quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who guided the Bruins to a 6-0 start before last Saturday’s 45-30 loss at now-No. 8 Oregon. Thompson-Robinson and wide receiver Jake Bobo credited the experienced roster for keeping UCLA even-keeled through the fast start and now see it as a benefit as it attempts to start a new streak Saturday night against Stanford at the Rose Bowl.

Bobo admitted that the team’s 24-hour rule — win or lose — can be easier to apply after a win compared to a loss. No group will put that to the test more, however, than a Bruins defense that had issues making third-down stops and was gashed nearly equally by both the run and the pass while allowing a season-worst 545 yards last week.

UCLA head coach Chip Kelly, whose day-by-day process has resonated with this year’s team, said it was a performance that had breakdowns “at all three levels.”

