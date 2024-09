One camp was enough time for California transfer cornerback Kaylin Moore to make an impression and start on the UCLA defense.

Through two games, Moore, who made his decision to head to Westwood after the spring, has lined up opposite Jaylin Davies. Both players have made four tackles and a pass breakup apiece.

“I feel like I have good technique, coverage skills,” Moore said after Tuesday’s practice. "I feel like I have a lot of effort, get to the ball, run to the ball as much as I can."