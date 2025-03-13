UCLA draws Wisconsin in Big Ten quarterfinals

After earning a bye through the first two rounds, UCLA now has its opponent for Friday’s quarterfinals of the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament in Indianapolis.

The fourth-seeded Bruins (22-9) will face fifth-seeded Wisconsin (24-8) in the second game of the day at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Badgers defeated 13th-seeded Northwestern 70-63 in Thursday’s second round to advance.

Tip-off will take place at approximately 11:30 a.m. Pacific Time, or 25 minutes after the conclusion of top-seeded Michigan State’s contest against eighth-seeded Oregon scheduled for 9 a.m. PT. All four quarterfinal games will air on Big Ten Network.