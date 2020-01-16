News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-16 01:43:58 -0600') }} basketball Edit

UCLA Drops Third Straight

Another fine effort put in by Bruin freshman Jaime Jaquez Jr., leading the Bruins with 15 points.
Another fine effort put in by Bruin freshman Jaime Jaquez Jr., leading the Bruins with 15 points. (UCLABruins.com)
Rick Kimbrel • BruinBlitz
Publisher

The question going into this game was what Bruin basketball team would show up. In the first half is was a game of runs. The Cardinal jumped out to a 9-1 lead on the strength of three Spencer Jones...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}