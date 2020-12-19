UCLA Drops Tough One To Ohio State
UCLA (5-2) lost a tough 77-70 game against No. 20 ranked Ohio State (6-1). For a moment in the second half, it looked like the Bruins were about to take control of the game going on a 7-0 run takin...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news