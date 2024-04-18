Not long after practice wrapped up, defensive tackle Jay Toia then confirmed on his social media account that he plans to enter the transfer portal.

Two days after the UCLA football team had perfect attendance as the spring transfer portal window opened, the Bruins had a key absence as Thursday's practice got underway at Spaulding Field.

"As I prepare to graduate from UCLA," Toia wrote, "after speaking with my parents and family I have decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal as of last night."

The Bruins lined up with Keanu Williams and Sitiveni Havili-Kaufusi on the interior of the defensive line's unofficial first unit. Siale Taupaki, who moved from the offensive line to the defensive line this spring, and Navy transfer Jacob Busic were spotted with the second unit.

Busic was originally brought in to play on the edge to help make up for the loss of five edge rushers, including Lombardi Award winner and Pac-12 defensive player of the year Laiatu Latu. It is unclear if Busic's move to the interior is permanent.

Regardless, the Bruins' overall defense took a major hit with the departure of Toia, who was arguably the team's top returner and looked like a force this spring getting into the backfield and batting down passes at the line of scrimmage.

The 6-foot-3, 325-pounder started 24 of 38 games over the past three seasons. In 2023, Toia made 28 tackles, including four for a loss and a sack.

For his career, the Inglewood native has 66 tackles, including seven for a loss, to go with three pass break-ups, two sacks and a forced fumble.

Toia's presence in the middle helped free up the UCLA edge rushers en route to the team's 43 sacks, the sixth-highest total among FBS teams last season.

His biggest impact was in the run defense, which allowed just 80.8 yards per game to rank second in the FBS.

UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster said after Tuesday's practice that no players had directly expressed a desire to transfer.

Foster did note that the defensive line was going to be an area of focus in the portal, and now Toia's exit will make the position group that much more of a priority.

Toia is the sixth player from UCLA to enter the transfer portal this spring following receiver Kyle Ford, defensive lineman Quintin Somerville, defensive back Isaiah Newcombe, quarterback Collin Schlee and defensive lineman Choé Bryant-Strother.