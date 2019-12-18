News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-18 09:34:48 -0600') }} football Edit

UCLA Early NLI Breakdown

Alec Simpson Recruiting Analyst
BruinBlitz.com

UCLA is projected to sign a top 30 class nationally according to rivals class rankings as they sit at 27. There could be a few surprises at the end of the day, which could move UCLA up in the class...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}