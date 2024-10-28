UCLA embraces road-warrior mentality

It’s no secret that UCLA was done no favors by the Big Ten football schedule makers in Year 1.

The Bruins, though, have performed considerably better on the road through the first seven games under first-year head coach DeShaun Foster. Looking beyond just the winless three games at the Rose Bowl, the split in four away contests have been highlighted by brighter moments as the team continues to search for a more complete four-quarter effort.

While Foster couldn’t pinpoint the specific difference in performance, he did acknowledge that the focus from the outset of games has been encouraging.

“I think it was just, maybe they’re a little more locked in in situations of just being at an away stadium, so maybe that. But this is an away game (coming up), so I’m fired up for that,” Foster said before Monday’s practice as UCLA prepares for this weekend’s trip to Lincoln to face Nebraska.