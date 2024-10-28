UCLA embraces road-warrior mentality

Advertisement

in other news

Midwest Spotlight: UCLA battling Kentucky for Rivals250 WR Dejerrian Miller

Midwest Spotlight: UCLA battling Kentucky for Rivals250 WR Dejerrian Miller

Rivals analyst Greg Smith highlights the Bruins' receiver target from St. Louis.

External content
 • Greg Smith
PFF grades: What the numbers say about UCLA’s win at Rutgers

PFF grades: What the numbers say about UCLA’s win at Rutgers

A closer look at where the Bruins shined over the weekend to snap a five-game losing streak.

Premium content
 • Tracy McDannald
Football recruiting round-up: UCLA targets break down recent offers

Football recruiting round-up: UCLA targets break down recent offers

Bruin Blitz was in Inglewood to talk to three players who have taken recent game visits, plus two others talk interest.

Premium content
 • Tracy McDannald
QB Ethan Garbers' career day gives UCLA first-ever Big Ten win, ends slide

QB Ethan Garbers' career day gives UCLA first-ever Big Ten win, ends slide

The fifth-year senior threw for a career-high 383 yards and had five total touchdowns Saturday.

 • Tracy McDannald
UCLA at Rutgers: 5 things to watch

UCLA at Rutgers: 5 things to watch

The running game for both sides highlights this week’s game preview.

 • Tracy McDannald

in other news

Midwest Spotlight: UCLA battling Kentucky for Rivals250 WR Dejerrian Miller

Midwest Spotlight: UCLA battling Kentucky for Rivals250 WR Dejerrian Miller

Rivals analyst Greg Smith highlights the Bruins' receiver target from St. Louis.

External content
 • Greg Smith
PFF grades: What the numbers say about UCLA’s win at Rutgers

PFF grades: What the numbers say about UCLA’s win at Rutgers

A closer look at where the Bruins shined over the weekend to snap a five-game losing streak.

Premium content
 • Tracy McDannald
Football recruiting round-up: UCLA targets break down recent offers

Football recruiting round-up: UCLA targets break down recent offers

Bruin Blitz was in Inglewood to talk to three players who have taken recent game visits, plus two others talk interest.

Premium content
 • Tracy McDannald
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 28, 2024
UCLA embraces road-warrior mentality
Tracy McDannald  •  BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
Twitter
@Tracy_McDannald
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

It’s no secret that UCLA was done no favors by the Big Ten football schedule makers in Year 1.

The Bruins, though, have performed considerably better on the road through the first seven games under first-year head coach DeShaun Foster. Looking beyond just the winless three games at the Rose Bowl, the split in four away contests have been highlighted by brighter moments as the team continues to search for a more complete four-quarter effort.

While Foster couldn’t pinpoint the specific difference in performance, he did acknowledge that the focus from the outset of games has been encouraging.

“I think it was just, maybe they’re a little more locked in in situations of just being at an away stadium, so maybe that. But this is an away game (coming up), so I’m fired up for that,” Foster said before Monday’s practice as UCLA prepares for this weekend’s trip to Lincoln to face Nebraska.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
UCLA
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement