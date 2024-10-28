UCLA embraces road-warrior mentality

in other news
Midwest Spotlight: UCLA battling Kentucky for Rivals250 WR Dejerrian Miller
Rivals analyst Greg Smith highlights the Bruins' receiver target from St. Louis.
PFF grades: What the numbers say about UCLA’s win at Rutgers
A closer look at where the Bruins shined over the weekend to snap a five-game losing streak.
Football recruiting round-up: UCLA targets break down recent offers
Bruin Blitz was in Inglewood to talk to three players who have taken recent game visits, plus two others talk interest.
QB Ethan Garbers' career day gives UCLA first-ever Big Ten win, ends slide
The fifth-year senior threw for a career-high 383 yards and had five total touchdowns Saturday.
UCLA at Rutgers: 5 things to watch
The running game for both sides highlights this week’s game preview.
in other news
Midwest Spotlight: UCLA battling Kentucky for Rivals250 WR Dejerrian Miller
Rivals analyst Greg Smith highlights the Bruins' receiver target from St. Louis.
PFF grades: What the numbers say about UCLA’s win at Rutgers
A closer look at where the Bruins shined over the weekend to snap a five-game losing streak.
Football recruiting round-up: UCLA targets break down recent offers
Bruin Blitz was in Inglewood to talk to three players who have taken recent game visits, plus two others talk interest.
It’s no secret that UCLA was done no favors by the Big Ten football schedule makers in Year 1.
The Bruins, though, have performed considerably better on the road through the first seven games under first-year head coach DeShaun Foster. Looking beyond just the winless three games at the Rose Bowl, the split in four away contests have been highlighted by brighter moments as the team continues to search for a more complete four-quarter effort.
While Foster couldn’t pinpoint the specific difference in performance, he did acknowledge that the focus from the outset of games has been encouraging.
“I think it was just, maybe they’re a little more locked in in situations of just being at an away stadium, so maybe that. But this is an away game (coming up), so I’m fired up for that,” Foster said before Monday’s practice as UCLA prepares for this weekend’s trip to Lincoln to face Nebraska.
- DUAL
- S
- ILB
- RB
- OT
- TE
- DUAL
- CB
- WDE
- TE