UCLA encouraged by linebackers’ start to spring camp

The heart of Ikaika Malloe’s defensive operation rests in its corps of linebackers.

The UCLA defensive coordinator and inside linebackers/associate head coach Scott White are looking to replace the very heartbeat of the position group after Carson Schwesinger, Kain Medrano and Ale Kaho took a wealth of experience with their departures.

Now, Malloe and White are turning to a combination of transfers, others stepping into larger roles — and perhaps even some freshmen.

“The strength of our defense will always be our linebackers so the guys that have been waiting their turn, they’re starting to step up only because of what the guys before them did,” Malloe said last week when the Bruins opened spring camp.

Among new faces is Oregon State transfer Isaiah Chisom, who was named a freshman All-American by The Athletic after recording 75 tackles — five for a loss — and a forced fumble last season.

Familiar faces include JonJon Vaughns and Jalen Woods.