UCLA enters Big Ten play looking to validate recent surge

Aside from one game, the UCLA men’s basketball team has played what has ultimately amounted to a glorified preseason schedule.

The outlier, of course, was a neutral-court loss to New Mexico in Henderson, Nev. Since then, the Bruins (6-1) have won five consecutive games heading into their first-ever Big Ten Conference game against former Pac-12 foe Washington (6-1).

In the NCAA’s initial NET rankings, UCLA checked in at No. 16 while its average opponent NET ranking is 267.

The Bruins’ 5-0 mark against Quadrant 4 teams has helped pad the nation’s best scoring defense at 52.4 points allowed per game. Other top-10 marks include turnovers forced per game (19.86, 2nd), scoring margin (27.1, t-5th) and field goal percentage defense (35.8%, 6th).