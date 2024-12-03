Premium content
Dec 3, 2024
UCLA enters Big Ten play looking to validate recent surge
Tracy McDannald  •  BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
Aside from one game, the UCLA men’s basketball team has played what has ultimately amounted to a glorified preseason schedule.

The outlier, of course, was a neutral-court loss to New Mexico in Henderson, Nev. Since then, the Bruins (6-1) have won five consecutive games heading into their first-ever Big Ten Conference game against former Pac-12 foe Washington (6-1).

In the NCAA’s initial NET rankings, UCLA checked in at No. 16 while its average opponent NET ranking is 267.

The Bruins’ 5-0 mark against Quadrant 4 teams has helped pad the nation’s best scoring defense at 52.4 points allowed per game. Other top-10 marks include turnovers forced per game (19.86, 2nd), scoring margin (27.1, t-5th) and field goal percentage defense (35.8%, 6th).

