UCLA erases early deficit, home woes to run win streak to 3 games

UCLA defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe, center, celebrates with linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) after a second-half interception in the Bruins' 20-17 win over Iowa at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea | Imagn Images)

PASADENA — DeShaun Foster prepared his UCLA football team Friday night as if it was a road game. After all, coming in with back-to-back road victories and seeking the Bruins' first home win of the season, that sort of makes sense. Then, after falling into a quick 10-0 hole and with a near split crowd in support of visiting Iowa, it sort of looked like a road environment at the Rose Bowl. UCLA, though, overcame the early deficit and three turnovers, and behind running back T.J. Harden's season-high 125 yards rushing and a strong run defense produced a 20-17 come-from-behind victory in front of 53,467 fans on Homecoming night. The Bruins (4-5, 3-4 Big Ten), who extended their win streak to three games, ran for 211 yards as a team and generated 415 yards of total offense. Kicker Mateen Bhaghani provided the go-ahead 27-yard field goal with 4:49 to play. UCLA outscored Iowa 20-7 over the final three quarters and the defense had three takeaways of its own to help overcome nine penalties for 84 yards. The Hawkeyes (6-4, 4-3 Big Ten), who had their own two-game win streak snapped, managed just 80 yards rushing on 31 carries. Star running back Kaleb Johnson, who came in as the nation's second-leading rusher, was limited to 49 yards and a touchdown on 18 attempts.

Postgame press conference

Scoring summary

First quarter 11:44, Iowa: RB Kaleb Johnson 2-yard TD run (PAT GOOD, Drew Stevens), 7-0 Iowa 0:55, Iowa: PK Drew Stevens 24-yard field goal, 10-0 Iowa Second quarter 11:41, UCLA: PK Mateen Bhaghani 57-yard field goal, 10-3 Iowa 8:05, UCLA: QB Ethan Garbers to WR Titus Mokiao-Atimalala, 2-yard TD (PAT GOOD, Mateen Bhaghani), 10-10 tie 0:55, UCLA: QB Ethan Garbers to WR Logan Loya, 29-yard TD (PAT GOOD, Mateen Bhaghani), 17-10 UCLA Third quarter No scores Fourth quarter 11:27, Iowa: RB Kamari Moulton 1-yard TD run (PAT GOOD, Drew Stevens), 17-17 tie 4:49, UCLA: PK Mateen Bhaghani 27-yard field goal, 20-7 UCLA

Turning point of the game

The Bruins quickly fell into an early 10-0 hole through one quarter after quarterback Ethan Garbers was intercepted twice. UCLA got a boost in the second from Bhaghani, who converted a career-long 57-yard field goal to pull within 10-3 at the 11:41 mark. It was also the second-longest made field goal in program history. Iowa quickly gave the ball back on the opening play of the ensuing drive. Bruins linebacker Carson Schwesinger stepped in front of Hawkeyes quarterback Brendan Sullivan's pass for his first career interception. UCLA capitalized, tying the game on Garbers' 2-yard touchdown to receiver Titus Mokiao-Atimalala with 8:05 remaining. The Bruins nearly blew an opportunity to take the lead before halftime after linebacker Kain Medrano stripped Sullivan for a forced fumble and recovery. However, Garbers' third turnover with 3:27 left was a fumble recovered in the end zone by Iowa. After the defense forced a punt, UCLA orchestrated a five-play, 56-yard scoring drive in less than a minute. Receiver Logan Loya stayed on his feet after the initial contact to finish off a 29-yard touchdown catch to give the Bruins their first lead, 17-10, with 55 seconds left. A scoreless third quarter wasn't all good news for UCLA. On a made 57-yard field goal by Iowa kicker Drew Stevens, an automatic first down was awarded after Bruins safety Bryan Addison was flagged for stepping on an opposing player with 25 seconds left in the quarter. Later in the drive early in the fourth, Hawkeyes backup quarterback Jackson Stratton converted a third-and-14 pass to receiver Jacob Gill for a first down at the UCLA 1-yard line. Two plays later, backup running back Kamari Moulton tied the game 17-17 on a 1-yard run with 11:27 to play. The Bruins answered the 13-play scoring drive with a 13-play scoring drive of their own. Among the key plays was a 16-yard Harden run on third down, a 20-yard catch by freshman receiver Kwazi Gilmer and a 12-yard run from running back Keegan Jones to help set up Bhaghani's game winner. The UCLA defense then produced a three-and-out and forced an Iowa punt with 4:04 remaining and the offense milked the remainder of the clock to preserve the victory.

Bruins standout on offense: RB T.J. Harden

While he did not find the end zone, Harden's emergence was key after early struggles turning the ball over in the passing game. It helped keep UCLA's down and distance manageable en route to a 9-of-14 showing on third-down conversions.

Bruins standout on defense: LB Carson Schwesinger

With a fellow Butkus Award semifinalist suited up on the other side, Schwesinger answered the bell with the first two interceptions of his career.

UCLA play of the game

Considering the game's final margin, Bhaghani's 57-yard field goal has to be the clear choice:

Why UCLA won

Time and time again, the Bruins' special teams and defense continues to come to the rescue. This time, Harden and the run game joined the party, too, to make up for an off night from Garbers. Iowa was limited to 4 of 10 on third down and generated 265 yards of total offense. UCLA also controlled the clock with a 37:33 to 22:27 time of possession advantage. Above all, the Bruins were once again resilient after losing left tackle Niki Prongos to injury midway through the first quarter and playing without top receivers J.Michael Sturdivant and Rico Flores Jr. and tight end Moliki Matavao.

