UCLA struggled mightily with its shot Thursday and the last attempt didn't exactly go according to associate head coach Darren Savino's plan, either.

But Bruins sophomore point guard Dylan Andrews' runner off the glass with 3.2 seconds remaining helped UCLA escape with a 66-65 victory over UC Riverside in a nonconference game at Pauley Pavilion.

UCLA (5-2) then got a stop from freshman guard Sebastian Mack, who bothered Highlanders redshirt freshman guard Barrington Hargress enough with a strip and he never got a shot off as time expired.

Mack, however, re-aggravated a toe injury, Savino said, and had to be helped off the floor after the final buzzer.

“We survived and Dylan hit a great shot at the end, and we even messed that play up,” Savino said after filling in for head coach Mick Cronin (COVID-19). “Our execution still is not good.”

Andrews bounced back from a 2-of-15 shooting performance in last week's loss to Gonzaga with a team-high 17 points to go with five assists. He made 7 of 12 shots, including 3 of 8 3-pointers.

“I mean it was just good to see the ball go in the basket today,” Andrews said.

“Playing basketball, man, you know, you're gonna have some good games, you're gonna have some bad games. You just have to stay confident in yourself and, you know, it doesn't matter. Just stay confident and just keep shooting, man, and so my teammates trust me on that, the coaches trust me on that and that was the result.”

UC Riverside (3-5) made 14 of 32 shots from beyond the arc, including eight in the second half. Led by Isaiah Moses' 21 points and 18 from Kyle Owens, the Highlanders used a 10-2 run to take a 65-63 lead with 48 seconds left.

“The scouting report says they’re going to shoot a lot of threes,” Savino said. “The only way they can beat us would be to make a lot of threes. We had plenty of days to prepare, we thought we did a good job of preparing for it but, obviously, tonight you see we did not, and that’s our fault, our coaching staff, we didn’t do a good enough job.

“I am definitely looking forward to sliding back over to the other seat as quick as possible.”

The win extended the nation's longest active home winning streak to 29 games.